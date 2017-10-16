New Social Housing More Popular With Public Than Private Homes, Research Reveals

Just 17% of people would be happy for a housing development to be built within half a mile of their home, new research has revealed.

A YouGov survey shows the public are more against new developments in their neighbourhoods than in favour, despite the need to build 250,000 homes each year to solve the housing crisis.

However, 38% of people asked would be happy to have extra social housing within half a mile of their homes – with only 22% unhappy at the prospect.

The survey, commissioned by charity housing association Home Group, comes in light of Theresa May’s promise that a further £2billion would be pumped into the social housing sector.

Last month Communities Secretary Sajid Javid called for a “fundamental rethink of social housing” as he announced a “wide-ranging, top-to-bottom review of the issues facing the sector”.

The investigation will look into the overall quality of social homes, service management, the way social homes and their tenants are taken care of and the rights of tenants.

Home Group chief executive Mark Henderson believes the survey shows that so-called Nimby-ism (‘Not in my back yard’) is on the decline thanks to a changing attitude to social housing.

He said: “It’s heartening to see that there’s an appetite for new-build affordable housing developments. It shows that the work being done to challenge stigma around social housing is paying off.

“As a large, national organisation we build homes of all tenures, however, our core social purpose is to support the more vulnerable members of our society, and it’s wonderful to see that the public attitude is largely supportive of this.