Sajid Javid is set to miss one of his key housing targets by 12 years, according to figures released today by his own department.

In 2015 the Government vowed to sell enough public land to build 160,000 homes by 2020 – a pledge repeated by the Communities Secretary last month.

Yet a report from Javid’s department today shows that since that announcement, land for just 13,817 homes has been sold off – less than 9% of the promised amount

Under the current rate, it would take the Government until 2032 to reach its 160,000 target.

The report also revealed that land for more than 55,000 homes is “very unlikely” to be sold off by the 2020 deadline.

Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey claimed today’s revelation showed the Conservative’s have yet again “promised big, but delivered little”.

He said: “On the building of homes on public land, the government really has no-one else to blame.

“This shows that Ministers are set to miss even the feeble ambitions they set themselves in their recent housing white paper.

“After seven years of failure on housing with affordable housebuilding at a 24 year low, home-ownership down and homelessness more than doubled, the country deserves much better than this from Conservative Ministers.”

Then-Chancellor George Osborne vowed to sell off £4.5billion of government land and property in his 2015 Autumn Statement to create “space for more than 160,000 new homes.”

The Ministry of Defence was set to bear the brunt of the sell off plans, with the department agreeing to part ways with land that could host 55,000 new homes.