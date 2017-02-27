One of the world’s most powerful tech execs has predicted that artificial intelligence will surpass human intelligence in the next three decades.

Masayoshi Son, CEO of Japanese telecoms giant SoftBank, told Mobile World Congress this morning that “singularity” will be a reality by 2047.

The concept proposes that computers will overtake humans and then become infinitely smarter, ushering in a new era of civilisation.

The phrase was coined by mathematician John von Neumann in the 1950s and has since become a focal point for tech visionaries.

“I totally believe this concept,” TechCrunch reported Son as saying about singularity. “In next 30 years this will become a reality.”