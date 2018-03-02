Some Tories Would Rather Jeremy Corbyn Was Prime Minister Than See Brexit Happen, Claims Lord Heseltine

Some Conservatives would rather see Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister than let Brexit go ahead, Lord Heseltine has claimed.

The pro-EU former Tory deputy prime minister said on Friday that Theresa May had “no majority” for the sort of Brexit, outside the customs union and single market, that she wanted.

“There are Conservatives who feel so strongly about the European issue that they would rather risk the short-term damage of a Corbyn government, and let’s not under-estimate that, than to see Britain make this calamitous mistake of leaving Europe,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“There are an increasing number of people, particularly the young people, and by that I mean under 40, who today think that Corbyn is an alternative they can live with.”

Corbyn has committed Labour to keeping the UK inside a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

Lord Heseltine praised the “very brave” Conservative MPs who have threatened to vote with Labour in order to defeat the government when there is a Commons vote on the customs union.

His comments come as May prepared to use a speech on Friday afternoon to set out her vision of the future economic relationship between the UK and EU.