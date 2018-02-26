Sony Xperia XZ2: The Phone With A Better Screen Than Most TVs

HuffPost UK

Sony has a brand-new flagship smartphone, it’s called the XZ2 and it has a screen that’s better than most TVs. Now it’s hard to do a display justice through the lens of another camera so here are some reasons why it’s so much better than most TVs. It’s a 5.7-inch 18:9 ratio Full-HD display that’s capable of showing video in full High Dynamic Range (HDR) which means that colours are more realistic and contrast levels are through the roof.

Sony

If that wasn’t impressive enough than the XZ2 can actually take bog-standard content and turn it into HDR content in real-time. So whether you’re watching a video you’ve been sent by a friend or something on YouTube, the phone will upscale the quality of the video to match that of the screen. End result: everything is going to look a lot better.

Elsewhere Sony has rather stoically decided to go against the trend of ever-decreasing bezels on phones. In fact from a design standpoint it almost feels a little behind in the direction that companies like Apple, LG and Samsung are moving in. Yet as ever from a Sony phone you know you’re going to get something that can take incredible pictures and will have a battery life that lasts longer than half a day.

HuffPost UK