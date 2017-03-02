A mum who found online fame by wearing a black dress to her wedding has decided to kit her baby daughter out with a similar outfit.
Sophie Cachia, an Australian mum blogger, made headlines in 2016 when she shared photos of her and her bridesmaid’s black dresses.
The Signor Mont number was a beauty.
The designer surprised Cachia with a mini replica for her two-month-old daughter Florence.
“I was lucky enough to have the extremely talented Anthony make my black wedding dress back in 2015 - and he surprised us with this gorgeous number for Flossy using all of mummy’s left over material,” she shared on Instagram on 1 March.
“So special and one to cherish forever in our household.”
The mini dress has the same beaded detailing and adorable collar.
Cachia also shared an image of the back of her baby’s dress with the caption: “Details!”
“I can’t get over how beautiful this is, definitely something to cherish forever,” one mother commented on the photo.
Another wrote: “Little Florence already a fashionista like mum. Never has tummy time looked so good.”