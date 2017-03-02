All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/03/2017 13:52 GMT | Updated 19/07/2017 09:56 BST

    Sophie Cachia, The Bride Who Wore A Black Wedding Dress, Gets Mini Replica For Baby Daughter

    She looks adorable 😍

    A mum who found online fame by wearing a black dress to her wedding has decided to kit her baby daughter out with a similar outfit.

    Sophie Cachia, an Australian mum blogger, made headlines in 2016 when she shared photos of her and her bridesmaid’s black dresses.

    The Signor Mont number was a beauty.  

    BLACK BRIDE @signormontcouture

    A post shared by SOPHIE CACHIA (@theyoungmummy) on

    The designer surprised Cachia with a mini replica for her two-month-old daughter Florence.

    “I was lucky enough to have the extremely talented Anthony make my black wedding dress back in 2015 - and he surprised us with this gorgeous number for Flossy using all of mummy’s left over material,” she shared on Instagram on 1 March.

    “So special and one to cherish forever in our household.” 

    The mini dress has the same beaded detailing and adorable collar.

    Cachia also shared an image of the back of her baby’s dress with the caption: “Details!” 

    DETAILS ✨ @signor_mont

    A post shared by SOPHIE CACHIA (@theyoungmummy) on

    “I can’t get over how beautiful this is, definitely something to cherish forever,” one mother commented on the photo.

    Another wrote: “Little Florence already a fashionista like mum. Never has tummy time looked so good.”

    Also on HuffPost
    Spring-Inspired Baby Names
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiesmumsweddingsWedding Dresses

    Conversations