CATANIA, Sicily - The agonising deaths of eight people in the Mediterranean yesterday has laid bare the near-impossible decisions facing NGOs operating rescue ships off the coast of Libya.

The five men and three women were most likely asphyxiated and crushed to death after being crammed with 119 others aboard an inflatable dinghy designed for around 20.

When the boat collapsed, fuel from the motors mixed with seawater creating a corrosive liquid which burned many of those trying to escape.