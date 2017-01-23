The South Korean government has said it plans to unveil a revolutionary train that can travel at near-supersonic speeds and would cut a five hour journey to just 30 minutes. Now if this sounds remarkably familiar to a certain train concept by the name of Hyperloop then you’re definitely barking up the right tree.

KRRI Maglev is currently the fastest-moving train technology available.

According to the Korea Railroad Research Institute, it plans to unveil a ‘hyper tube’ format train in the ‘not too distant’ future. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the government-owned organisation said: “We hope to create an ultra-fast train, which will travel inside a state-of-the-art low-pressure tube at lightning speeds, in the not-too-distant future,” “To that end, we will cooperate with associated institutes as well as Hanyang University to check the viability of various related technologies called the hyper-tube format over the next three years.” While this sounds very similar to the low-pressure concept designed initially by Tesla founder Elon Musk it seems as though the KRRI wants to go even further and create a system that will leave Hyperloop looking like a Hornby set.

Tesla Motors/AP A concept rendering of Elon Musk's Hyperloop transport system.

By throwing all their resources at the project, South Korea is hoping to skip past maglev, a still-new propulsion system that uses electromagnets to actually levitate trains above the air. While this removes some of the friction that comes with using conventional wheels, it still doesn’t remove the brick wall of friction that is air itself. By building a low-pressure tube however and placing the train inside it you can effectively create a train that could travel at eye-watering speeds. Of course the design isn’t without its problems, for starters the hyper-tube design is particularly vulnerable to outside threats such as terrorism or natural events. If either of these were to re-pressurise the tube then the resulting crash could be catastrophic. KRRI aren’t the only organisation to be working on this next-generation technology. Private firms in the US and in Dubai are also working on their own versions called Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. Best Gadgets You Can Buy Right Now: