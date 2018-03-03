Activists Have Taken Over A Massive London Building To Save Homeless People's Lives

The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ has seen temperatures across the UK plummet, with no let up forecast until next week at the earliest.

On Tuesday a homeless man was found dead inside a tent in Nottinghamshire on the same day as a record 3,600-plus alerts were sent to the StreetLink app that helps rough sleepers find shelter.

The volunteers said they had taken over the space to “provide shelter and refuge” for rough sleepers. They were appealing to the public to donate supplies such a mattresses, bedding, tools and food.

The building is privately owned but is not currently used a residential building, so while the group are squatting they are not committing a crime.

Another volunteer, John, said: “We’re not sure who owns the building but I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.

“Maybe they might have a kind heart and let us keep this building. We could house 200 people here very simply, we’re not asking for a penny.”