Stacey Solomon has admitted she was “a little sad” to stop sharing a bed with her two sons after nine years of co-sleeping.

The 27-year-old who is mum to Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five, said the change was “daunting”.

“Last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in nine years,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday 10 September.

“I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could. Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that.”

Solomon shared her thoughts alongside a photo of her boys’ new Lego-style bunk bed.

“I have come to the realisation that as much as I love [sharing a bed], I also value my sleep, and relationship, and I know that with extra special people coming into my life, there simply isn’t enough room for us all,” the mum continued.

“So, as daunting as it was for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys.”

Solomon said she hunted for a special bed for her sons so they would enjoy going to sleep - and didn’t realise how easy it would be.

“I didn’t even have to spend the usual 35 minutes saying: ‘Half an hour boys, 20 minutes now, come on bed time boys, bedtime, BEDTIME’, they were asking me ‘Is it bed time yet mummy?’ And at 7pm they ran up, chose their bunks and went to sleep.

“I assumed the novelty would wear off and they’d wake up in the night and come in, but I woke up to an empty bed after a full night of sleep and to my surprise there they were fast asleep in their bed.

“As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’re loving it, I can’t help but feel a little sad that it’s probably the first day of the rest of my child-free bedtime life.”

Solomon’s fans praised her for being honest about her co-sleeping situation and shared their own stories of kids at bedtime.

“I love that you tell the truth and show the reality of being a mum, thank you,” one wrote.

“We let our boys into our bed and I love it, everyone still gets a good sleep but as soon as that changes I think it will be time, like you have, to get them to sleep all night in their own beds.”

Another commented: “Totally understand my boy is nearly nine I have the same problem, but you can’t beat those snuggles.”