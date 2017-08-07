Stacey Solomon Posts Hilarious Body-Positive Bikini Video Praising Her 'Imperfections'

You can always count on Stacey Solomon to bring a breath of fresh air to any situation. Lately the 27-year-old has become a role model for body positivity, urging women to love their bodies and all they are capable of. On Sunday the mum-of-two posted a hilarious video to Instagram that offers the perfect antidote to society’s pressure to be beach body ready.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Standing in a white bikini, Solomon lists three things she loves about her bikini body. The Loose Women star begins by talking about her “muffin top”, while shaking her bottom at the camera. “Not only are they insulating, but who could lie comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these babies?” Next, she praises her “saggy boobies”. Wedging a pair of sunglasses under one breast and an ice lolly under the other, she cheekily explains that she’ll never need to carry a bag on holiday. Then the star moves on to stretch marks. Letting her kids trace the stretch marks with marker pen, she explains that they can “entertain the children for hours”.

Stacey Solomon

Solomon explains that she made the video to celebrate what society has labelled as her “imperfections”, and to remind women to stop worrying about how they look on the beach. “You’re all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful,” she wrote. “I thought I’d make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled “imperfections” because actually I love them, they’re part of me, and they have their uses,” she added. “I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as ‘imperfections’ but they’re not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going.” Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV at 12.30pm.