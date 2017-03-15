A road sign appearing to warn people to ‘Beware of Jews’ was actually an art project, the creator has claimed, while expressing his “regret”.

The artist behind the incident has apologised for causing offence after police launched an investigation into the sign which appeared on a lamppost near a north London synagogue on Tuesday.

Franck Allais’ red triangle sign sparked complains from members of the Jewish community and led to a neighbourhood watch group reporting it for anti-Semitism

Allais told BBC News he “completely regretted” any offence caused by the sign which was variously described by MPs as “despicable” and “disgusting”.

He said the sign was an art project about identity.