Stanford Students Just Recreated A 5,000-Year-Old Chinese Beer

Step into any pub today and you’ll find a wide variety of beers on tap, but we’ll bet you none of them look quite like this...

A team of Stanford archaeology students have recreated a Chinese beer recipe dating back 5,000 years.

Like most beer before the turn of the industrial revolution, the concoction was designed to be made at home – so it’s easy to create in a lab.

It’s made using cereal grains, including millet and barely, as well as Job’s tears, a type of native Asian grass. There were traces of yam and lily root too.

Li Liu, a professor in Chinese archaeology at Stanford, said the barely was a surprise inclusion. It was previously thought to have been introduced in China a thousand years later.

“Our results suggest the purpose of barley’s introduction in China could have been related to making alcohol rather than as a staple food,” Liu said.

With a porridge-like consistency, the beer was said to be sweeter and fruitier than the ales and lagers we drink today.