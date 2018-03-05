Stephanie Beacham raised eyebrows when she referred to Harvey Weinstein as a “poor bloke” during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’. The former ‘Dynasty’ star was on the ITV breakfast show to discuss Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, when talk turned to equality in the film industry and the Time’s Up movement, which has helped raise awareness of sexual harassment. After Stephanie admitted she wasn’t sure about the “inclusion rider” Frances McDormand referenced in her acceptance speech, she then made a questionable comment about Weinstein, who has been accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct.

ITV Stephanie Beacham appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' on Monday

As host Susanna Reid pointed out the inclusion rider was a drive to tackle bias in the casting process, Stephanie said: “It amused me that Weinstein caused one huge change in showbiz several years ago and he has just changed another one. Poor bloke, he’s just gone down, but he’s actually started something very powerful.” Questioning her choice of words, Susanna asked: When you say ‘poor bloke’, you don’t feel sorry for Harvey Weinstein, do you?” Stephanie replied: “I think there are so many other people who could have been nailed as well as Harvey Weinstein. It has all been on him.”

PA Wire/PA Images Harvey Weinstein has faced various allegations of sexual misconduct

Asked by Piers Morgan if she thought Weinstein had been made a scapegoat, she responded: “I think he’s just the big example. And I think everybody knows that. There are people who had literally people pimping for them - we all know of it.” The segment was cut short when Piers and Susanna had to throw to a live red carpet interview, but Stephanie also faced criticism on social media:

Did she just say ‘poor bloke’ about Harvey Weinstein? Don’t sit there and say there are ‘others’ who could’ve also been targeted as sexual predators: if you know them, name them. #GMB — Bleddyn (@bleddynlouis) March 5, 2018

Love how one minute you’re all for women and supporting them and then you’ve got an old has-been on slating them for what they’re wearing and then sympathising with Harvey Weinstein. Absolutely comical. #gmb — //steph// (@stephlatham13) March 5, 2018

#gmb just realised what a nasty horrid woman Stephanie Beacham is. — sue tilbury (@susie_retro) March 5, 2018