Say what you like about him, one thing you can’t accuse Donald Trump of lacking is confidence in his own beliefs.

Even when they are demonstrably wrong.

But what’s perhaps more worrying is the sheer number of people who believe him.

From climate change being a hoax to immigrants raising the crime rate, there is barely a topic the President hasn’t eschewed a controversial viewpoint on that hasn’t been lapped up by his supporters.

Luckily Stephen Fry is here to help explain the phenomenon.