    08/05/2017 12:03 BST | Updated 08/05/2017 12:07 BST

    Steven Gerrard Shares Adorable First Photos Of His Smiling Baby Son Lio

    Baby Lio George Gerrard was born on 29 April.

    Steven Gerrard has shared the first photos of his son Lio, after his wife Alex Gerrard gave birth on 29 April.

    The former England and Liverpool football captain posted the snap of his son grinning as he has his chest tickled, on Instagram on Monday 8 May.

    😆😀

    A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

    Two days earlier the proud new dad shared the first photo of Lio, showing him napping.

    ❤️

    A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

    Gerrard announced the birth of his son on Instagram on 29 April with a post that read: 

    “Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete ❤️”

    Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am . Both are doing great . Our family is complete ❤️

    A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

    The Gerrards clearly have a penchant for baby names beginning with L as they are also parents of three daughters: Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, 10, and Lourdes, five.

    Alex announced she was pregnant on 28 October 2016 by sharing a black and white photo of her three daughters all clutching a photo of the baby scan.

    “We are all very excited for our new baby to arrive next year,” she tweeted. “Number four.”

