Steven Gerrard has shared the first photos of his son Lio, after his wife Alex Gerrard gave birth on 29 April.
The former England and Liverpool football captain posted the snap of his son grinning as he has his chest tickled, on Instagram on Monday 8 May.
Two days earlier the proud new dad shared the first photo of Lio, showing him napping.
Gerrard announced the birth of his son on Instagram on 29 April with a post that read:
“Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete ❤️”
The Gerrards clearly have a penchant for baby names beginning with L as they are also parents of three daughters: Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, 10, and Lourdes, five.
Alex announced she was pregnant on 28 October 2016 by sharing a black and white photo of her three daughters all clutching a photo of the baby scan.
“We are all very excited for our new baby to arrive next year,” she tweeted. “Number four.”