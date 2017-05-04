This Jewellery Campaign's Innuendo-Filled Slogan Is Actually Making A Powerful Statement

A jewellery campaign slogan that is raising eyebrows for including sexual innuendo, is actually making a powerful statement about women’s sexuality.

The image - which features earrings by New York-based fine jeweller Maria Tash - has the cheeky tagline: “Something for every hole.”

The slogan was created by New York-based jewellery retailer Stone & Strand - which sells products designed for women, by women - and they want it to empower women.

One Twitter user spotted the innuendo-filled slogan on 3 May and shared it with her followers, saying:

“Sure, that’s a good slogan for a jewellery brand.”