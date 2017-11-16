Duke Of Cambridge Launches 'Stop, Speak, Support' Action Plan To Tackle Cyberbullying

The UK has become the first country in the world to launch a national, youth-led, code of conduct for the internet. The Duke of Cambridge launched the code called ‘Stop, Speak, Support’ today [Thursday 15 November], with the aim of reaching every 11-16 year old in Britain, to empower them to stop cyberbullying, by speaking out and seeking support. Social media firms, including Facebook and Snapchat have also announced they will be adapting their platforms to provide direct access to support when bullying strikes, as part of the campaign created by the Royal Foundation’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying. Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive and taskforce charity partner, said: “We know it can be very difficult for young people being bullied online or in person to tell someone what’s happening to them. Many are simply too scared to speak out or they believe somehow that it’s their fault. “By helping to create the ‘Stop, Speak, Support’ campaign we are empowering young people to support their friends who are being bullied online.”

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke brought together a taskforce to tackle cyberbullying.

After more than 18 months of work, the Royal Foundation’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying has put together a plan they hope will to put the UK on the path to become the global leader in supporting young people online. “‘Stop, Speak, Support’ provides simple steps for children and teenagers who witness cyberbullying to follow, with an emphasis on encouraging their peers to speak out and seek help from either a trusted adult or Childline, because bullying doesn’t go away on its own,” Wanless added. Taskforce members are also building a universal strategy for information, to ensure all online resources for support and help – whether aimed at young people or parents –are high quality and reliable. Facebook and Snapchat have also worked with the NSPCC to create new support functions that will be trialled among groups of young people. If successful, the Duke hopes it can become a global blueprint. Chaired by tech entrepreneur Brent Hoberman CBE, the Taskforce members include: The Anti-Bullying Alliance; Apple; BT; The Diana Award; EE; Facebook; Google; Internet Matters; NSPCC; O2; Sky; Snapchat; Supercell; TalkTalk; Twitter; Vodafone and Virgin Media; as well as parents and a panel of young people.

The Royal Foundation