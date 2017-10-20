Storm Brian To Drop 70mph Gale 'Weather Bomb' On UK This Weekend

Hold onto your hats, because Storm Brian is to hit southern Britain on Saturday. Hot on the heels of Storm Ophelia, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds up to 70mph, heavy rain and high tides along southern and western coastal areas from 4am until midnight. The “weather bomb” Storm Brian will drop on us is currently undergoing explosive cyclogenesis far out in the Atlantic.

Need a detailed forecast for this weekend? More on how #StormBrian will impact the UK right here pic.twitter.com/0Woj6zWnLW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2017

However, by the time it reaches Britain and Ireland this phase is expected to be complete and it will be a mature, deep low, bringing strong winds with the potential to affect travel over the weekend. Chief Forecaster Dan Suri said: “Storm Brian is expected to bring strong winds to southern and western areas early on Saturday morning. The first and most significant land-based impacts will be in the southwest of Ireland, hence an Amber warning from Met Éireann. At the moment, we don’t expect the same level of impacts for the UK. “As we go through Saturday morning and early afternoon the strong southwesterly winds affecting the South West will transfer east and slowly change direction as they will become westerly towards the end of the warning period.

“Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, with gusts of around 70 mph along exposed coastal areas. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions in coastal parts.” As the system is expected to bring strong gusts during Saturday, there is the obvious potential of risk to travellers. RAC spokesman Pete Williams said: “Drivers encountering high winds are advised to reduce their speed, ensure they hold the steering wheel firmly and be prepared for sudden gusts, debris and even fallen branches in the road. Allow plenty of room between your vehicle and the next and take extra care when overtaking cyclists, motorcyclists and lorries as they are susceptible to being blown around easily by side winds. Be extra cautious when driving on exposed roads, high ground and across bridges where again sudden gusts can blow you off course.