Following a week of picturesque, snowy weather you can expect a wetter and windier transition into the New Year thanks to Storm Dylan.

Winds of up to 70-80mph are forecast to herald the storm which is due to arrive between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and which is expected to affect the Republic of Ireland and southern Scotland most severely.

Named by Met Eireann, the storm consists of an area of low-pressure arriving from the Atlantic and has prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow wind warning for Sunday from midnight until 3pm.