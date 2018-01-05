Storm Eleanor Opens ‘Mysterious Void’ Sinkhole On Cumbrian Coast

An “unusual” sinkhole around 4ft deep and 2ft wide has been discovered next to train tracks on the Cumbrian coast. The hole was found in the village of Harrington and the ground around it appears to be “shifting”, disrupting train services between Whitehaven and Workington. Network Rail, which manages Britain’s railway infrastructure, said the “mysterious void” appeared on Thursday in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Phil James, head of operations for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “Sinkholes are very unusual on the railway. “We are trying to work out whether this one been caused by a collapsed culvert or sea erosion or both. Either way, we’ve got a big hole right by the tracks that we need to fill in. “We’re having to run trains on one rather than two lines along this stretch while we make our repairs.