A member of BBC Question Time has claimed her vote in the EU referendum swung from Remain to Leave when she visited her local supermarket and was confronted by straight bananas.

In a crowded field, the banana woman might just have won the "stupidest member of the Question Time audience ever" award #bbcqt — RamAlbumClub (@RamAlbumClub) February 2, 2017

The panel show, which on Thursday night was recorded in Wallasey, was debating the state of political affairs in the run up to triggering Article 50. After co-editor of The Conservative Woman, Laura Perrins, made an impassioned defence of Brexit and Theresa May, the camera then turned to a woman in the audience.

She said: “I was voting Remain and at the very last minute I changed my decision and I went to Leave. “The reason because of that is because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight. “I’m just sick of the silly rules that come out of Europe.”

Well, I had a good sleep last night safe in the knowledge that my bananas will never, EVER, be straight #bbcqt — Banana Lady (@EUBananaLady) February 3, 2017

At this point host David Dimbleby interjected: “Have the bananas changed?” She replied: “If you go to Aldi they’re a bit bent.” The straight and bendy banana conspiracy is just one of the many myths used to bolster the argument to stop the EU meddling in the lives of ordinary Brits.

#bbcqt if you're making biggest political.decision of a generation bcos of a banana you should probably keep quiet — Wallace (@Callum92) February 2, 2017

Commission Regulations quality standards actually state bananas should be “free from malformation or abnormal curvature” so they can be traded internationally.

So a banana was the reason my children's futures have been destroyed. People wonder why we think leave voters are thick. #bbcqt #brexit — Sarah (@kokeshimum) February 3, 2017

In addition Class 1 bananas can have “slight defects of shape”, while Class 2 bananas can have full-on “defects of shape”. Straight bananas are not banned.

Not sure why people are having a go at me, it makes perfect sense. Bent bananas equals freedom #bbcqt — Banana Lady (@EUBananaLady) February 2, 2017

I think banana straightening surgery should be available on NHS #bbcqt — Laura (@laurawenn1) February 2, 2017