A member of BBC Question Time has claimed her vote in the EU referendum swung from Remain to Leave when she visited her local supermarket and was confronted by straight bananas.
The panel show, which on Thursday night was recorded in Wallasey, was debating the state of political affairs in the run up to triggering Article 50.
After co-editor of The Conservative Woman, Laura Perrins, made an impassioned defence of Brexit and Theresa May, the camera then turned to a woman in the audience.
She said: “I was voting Remain and at the very last minute I changed my decision and I went to Leave.
“The reason because of that is because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight.
“I’m just sick of the silly rules that come out of Europe.”
At this point host David Dimbleby interjected: “Have the bananas changed?”
She replied: “If you go to Aldi they’re a bit bent.”
The straight and bendy banana conspiracy is just one of the many myths used to bolster the argument to stop the EU meddling in the lives of ordinary Brits.
Commission Regulations quality standards actually state bananas should be “free from malformation or abnormal curvature” so they can be traded internationally.
In addition Class 1 bananas can have “slight defects of shape”, while Class 2 bananas can have full-on “defects of shape”.
Straight bananas are not banned.