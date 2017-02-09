A mum penned an open letter to a stranger who offered her some kind words when her son threw a tantrum at a hairdressers.

Jaime Fahs Nystuen, from the US, shared her story on the Frank Somerville Facebook page.

Explaining that her son, who has autism, hates going to the hairdressers, she said he screamed, cried and nearly vomited when he got there.

Addressing the stranger, she wrote: “You sat next to us and watched. You saw my husband and I struggle to hold him still and bribe him with a trip to the library.

“You didn’t scoff at the screaming or stare at us.“You kindly mentioned you’d been in our position just last week when your young twins got their haircuts.

“What you didn’t know is that our son has autism and this haircut, like all the others, is a torturous experience every time.”