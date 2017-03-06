Models and industry figures have spoken exclusively to The Huffington Post UK about how they deal with stress during one of the busiest weeks of the annual fashion calendar.
Model Leomie Anderson, fashion designer Ashish, catwalk hairdresser Ali Pirzada, model Emma Reipert, and others share how they cope during London Fashion Week, and manage both their physical and mental health.
Anderson said: “Being rejected from jobs, getting cut from shows…it’s a very stressful time, but if we all stick together it definitely makes it easier for us.”
“It’s London Fashion Week, no sleep and no life,” said Reipert.