‘X Factor’ judge Louis Walsh is usually the first one to stick the boot into ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but it seems his ill-feeling towards his rival show has lessened.

That’s because he has given his seal of approval to former ‘X Factor’ stars Alexandra Burke and Aston Marrygold going over to the dark side by signing up for ‘Strictly’.

The 2008 series winner and runner-up are set to take to the dance floor on the new series of the BBC ballroom show, and Louis has said he is right behind them.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Louis Walsh at the 'X Factor' press launch

Rating their chances in the competition, Louis told HuffPost UK and other journalists at the ‘X Factor’ press launch: “Listen they’re great dancers. I think they will do really well.”

“That’s the thing about ‘X Factor’ - it churns out stars all the time.

“I think both of them will be really brilliant.”

Louis also downplayed the ratings war between the two shows, after ‘X Factor’ regularly attracted three million less viewers than ‘Strictly’ during its last run.

“I think there’s room for two shows,” he said.

But not able to resist a cheeky jibe at ‘Strictly’, he added with a glint in his eye: ”‘X Factor’ is the most talked about show and it’s watched worldwide.”

Rex/Shutterstock Former 'X Factor' stars Aston and Alexandra are two of this year's 'Strictly' contestants

Meanwhile, ‘X Factor’ host Dermot O’Leary also spoke out about the show’s ratings, insisting they were still in good health.

He said: “We get asked about ratings every year, but to average eight million over 16 weeks is huge business for ITV. And it’s testament to people who still watch the show.”

‘The X Factor’ returns on Saturday 2 September at 8pm on ITV, while ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ launches on Saturday 9 September at 7pm on BBC One.

'X Factor' Winners