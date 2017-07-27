Ross Kemp has revealed that he’s had a bit of a change of heart about appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, having turned down a stint on the show in the past.

The soap-actor-turned-documentary-maker has revealed he turned down the chance to appear on ‘Strictly’ in 2008, after a particularly traumatic experience while making a documentary.

He told the Daily Star: “I have been asked [to do ‘Strictly’] before.

“I was going to do it. Then I got home from Camp Bastion after being shot at and thought: ‘No, don’t be so silly.’”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Ross Kemp

However, with a gap in his scheduling following the end of his Sky1 show, Ross has admitted that could change in the future, insisting: “I’ll never say never to anything.”

Traditionally, the ‘Strictly’ line-up begins being announced in August, meaning we can’t be long off finding out who will be hitting the dance floor this year.

This year will also see the introduction of new Head Judge Shirley Ballas, replacing departing star Len Goodman, who announced he was stepping down prior to last year’s launch.

Shirley’s appointment marks the first time that there’s been a gender balance on the ‘Strictly’ panel, which was praised by judge Darcey Bussell shortly after the news was first announced.

She said at the time: “I am very excited to meet her and I am very supportive that there is another lady on the panel.

“I don’t think there was anything wrong with the dynamic before but it would be very nice to have another lady alongside me… I feel very lucky.”