‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Brendan Cole has jumped to the defence of celebrity partner Charlotte Hawkins, after her less-than-stellar performance at the weekend.

On Saturday (30 September) Brendan and Charlotte found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with their Cha Cha routine, bagging just 12 points of a possible 40 from the judging panel.

But while ‘Strictly’ viewers haven’t exactly been kind about the pair’s performance, Brendan has now spoken out in support of the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter.

BBC Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins

Over the course of a string of tweets, Brendan fumed: “I have a lot to say about last Saturday... here goes...

“It was definitely a tough night at the office [and] maybe the scores were just! What I object to is belittling someone who has worked hard and is clearly upset at the situation.

“I have no time for negativity when someone is down! It was obvious that things hadn’t gone to plan and at that time you can be honest but constructively positive! This can be humiliating at the best of times and laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting and although Strictly is just an entertainment show, we invest time and emotion into it and therefore it matters to us who take part.”

He then insisted: “We are coming back stronger next week, I believe in team #Charcole”

For Piers Morgan’s sake, we hope Brendan wasn’t watching ‘GMB’ on Monday (2 October), as Piers ribbed Charlotte for her performance throughout the show, claiming she’d let down the whole team and questioning whether she’d had a few too many drinks before the start of the show.

Despite coming in bottom of the leaderboard, Charlotte and Brendan managed to escape the bottom two this week, with Chizzy Akudolu eventually being sent home, a decision which plenty of viewers took umbrage with after the show.

