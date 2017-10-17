‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Brendan Cole isn’t doing much to dispel rumours that he might be leaving the show after 15 years, admitting that his future isn’t clear during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Brendan and his partner Charlotte Hawkins left the competition on Sunday (15 October) and within 24 hours, viewers began speculating that the series may be his last.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Brendan Cole

Speaking to Susanna Reid on ‘GMB’ to address the matter, Brendan answered the question of whether he plans to leave with: “Every year I have this argument with myself in my head.

“Do I want to do another series? I love the show - I love being on it, I love the people who take part in it. I said at the time, I’m going to miss this, as in going into the studio with Charlotte.

“I said on air, this is one of the best series I’ve ever had. So am I coming back next year, am I not? That depends if the BBC want me and what I’m doing at the time.”

BBC Brendan and Charlotte failed to impress the judges with their jive at the weekend

Brendan is currently enjoying some well-earned rest, spending time with his wife - who is expecting their second child - and four-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Charlotte his back to focussing on ‘GMB’ and thanked fans for their support during a tearful moment on Monday’s (16 October) show.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.

