    • PARENTS
    19/09/2017 10:25 BST

    'Strictly Come Dancing' Professional Brendan Cole Reveals Wife Zoe Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

    'Another Strictly baby!' 💕

    Strictly Come Dancing’ star Brendan Cole has revealed his wife Zoe is pregnant with their second child. 

    The professional dancer shared the news with his Instagram followers on Monday 18 September by posting a video of his wife pointing at and cradling her baby bump.

    “Hey all, @thezoecole and I have news,” he captioned the clip.

    “Yay another Strictly baby, hope he or she has dancing abilities like you,” one fan wrote.

    Another commented: “Aww congratulations, so happy for you and your family.”

    The pair are already parents to four-year-old Aurelia.

    Cole is currently in the 2017 ‘Strictly’ line-up, paired with Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins. 

