There is currently a spot going on the panel of the BBC ballroom competition, following the departure of Len Goodman at the end of the last series.

Among all the rumours surrounding his replacement, has been the suggestion exisiting judge Craig could step up to take Len’s place, with a new face also joining.

However, Darcey has said this is unlikley, telling The Sunday People: “I suppose maybe it would be Craig – but he’s a bit of a producer now. He produces a lot behind the scenes.

“Bossiest judge was Len, but it was his job to be bossy and so he should have been – but I don’t know who would come in next.”