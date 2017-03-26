Strictly Come Dancing’s Darcey Bussell has addressed speculation Craig Revel Horwood will be promoted to Head Judge.
There is currently a spot going on the panel of the BBC ballroom competition, following the departure of Len Goodman at the end of the last series.
Among all the rumours surrounding his replacement, has been the suggestion exisiting judge Craig could step up to take Len’s place, with a new face also joining.
However, Darcey has said this is unlikley, telling The Sunday People: “I suppose maybe it would be Craig – but he’s a bit of a producer now. He produces a lot behind the scenes.
“Bossiest judge was Len, but it was his job to be bossy and so he should have been – but I don’t know who would come in next.”
It was recently claimed pro dancer Anton DuBeke had a screen test to become a judge, but Darcey said she remained in the dark about who she will be sitting on the panel with.
She explained: “We don’t have any idea what will happen and I know they’re not going to tell us until the last minute.
“It’s gone very quiet all of a sudden on the rumoured names front. I’m nervous – it’s a good nervous, not bad nerves – but, yeah, I’m getting excited.”
Former pro dancer and ‘It Takes Two’ regular Karen Hardy has made no secret of how much she wants to replace Len.
Other names who have been linked to the role include Jason Gilkison, who is currently the chief choreographer on ‘Strictly’, pro dancer Brendan Cole, ballroom giant Gary Edwards, and Australian ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Helen Richey.
It was previously suggested Darcey herself could be promoted to Head Judge for the next series.
A source told The Sun: “The executives would like to see a female in the role, and Darcey has established herself as a major figure on the show.
“They wouldn’t be comfortable bringing somebody in over her head. The job is quite a calm and level-headed one, for which Darcey would be perfect — and the viewers love her.”
‘Striclty Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.