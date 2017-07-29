Mollie King will be taking part in this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, according to reports.

The BBC usually begin announcing the ‘Strictly’ line-up in early August and ahead of the official reveals, it’s being reported that the Saturdays’ singer is “all signed up” for the show.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Mollie King

Mollie will be able to get some tips from her former bandmate Frankie Bridge, who was a runner-up in the 2014 series of the show.

The series will also introduce us to new judge Shirley Ballas, who is replacing Len Goodman.