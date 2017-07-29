Mollie King will be taking part in this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, according to reports.
The BBC usually begin announcing the ‘Strictly’ line-up in early August and ahead of the official reveals, it’s being reported that the Saturdays’ singer is “all signed up” for the show.
A source told the Sun: “She’s a talented performer because of all her experience with The Saturdays and her solo career — so she’s someone who is very likely to make it to the final rounds.
“Producers loved the sex appeal and performance skills of Daisy last year and believe Mollie offers the same.
“She’s also very well connected and has a lot of celebrity friends who will attend filming each week.”
Mollie will be able to get some tips from her former bandmate Frankie Bridge, who was a runner-up in the 2014 series of the show.
Other stars rumoured to be getting their dancing shoes on include Joe Wicks, singer Matt Goss, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker.
The series will also introduce us to new judge Shirley Ballas, who is replacing Len Goodman.