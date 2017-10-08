‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Brendan Cole was warned to “be respectful” during last night’s (7 October) live show, after clashing with Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

Brendan became rather defensive as the judges critiqued his and celebrity partner Charlotte Hawkins’ Tango, which was set to ‘Danger Zone’ from ‘Top Gear’ as part of the night’s Movies Week theme.

Things got off to an awkward start when Shirley remarked their performance had been “a little bit better” than their previous effort, with Brendan suggesting that “a little bit” may have been an undersell.