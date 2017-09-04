‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Aston Merrygold has revealed his girlfriend Sarah Richards is pregnant with their first child.

The former ‘JLS’ singer, 29, shared a series of three photos on Instagram on Sunday 3 September featuring a scan and reserved sign at the dinner table.

There was a set of blue and pink balloons and the caption read: “Could be pink, could be blue, all we know is that we’re due.”

In the background, the poem was also written on a chalkboard, which showed the couple are expecting their bundle of joy in January 2018.

A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

Captioning the photos, Merrygold wrote: “On 29 May 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever.

“This secret has been so hard to keep, but I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady are going to be parents.”

In an open letter to his wife, the dad-to-be wrote: “I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child.

“Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever.”