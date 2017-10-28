There’s nothing better than when two seemingly-mismatched areas of the entertainment world meet, which is why this video uploaded by Susan Calman has made our day.
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star is taking on a ‘Game Of Thrones’-themed dance to ‘Killer Queen’ for tonight’s (Saturday 28 October) Halloween special - something that we’ve already been shrieking with excitement about - so who better to send a good luck message than Daenerys Targaryen herself?
In a video shared by Susan on Twitter, actress Emilia Clarke is in full Mother Of Dragons mode to wish her well, backing the comedian and Kevin Clifton to win the competition:
“My dragons and I will be watching, waiting, patiently to see you win Strictly Come Dancing,” she says. “I believe in you Susan. You go get ’em!”
Hold on one second while we just lay on the floor and recover from this greatness.
‘Strictly’ Halloween Week is one of the best events on the TV calendar and as always, the bosses, judges and couples will be pulling out all the stops to make sure this episode is a memorable one.
Other routines to watch out for are Mollie King and AJ Pritchard’s Cha-Cha to Kylie Minogue’s ’Better The Devil You Know’(!) and Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova’s Rumba, to ‘Wicked Game’.
See what the rest of the celebrities are dancing to here.