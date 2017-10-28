There’s nothing better than when two seemingly-mismatched areas of the entertainment world meet, which is why this video uploaded by Susan Calman has made our day.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star is taking on a ‘Game Of Thrones’-themed dance to ‘Killer Queen’ for tonight’s (Saturday 28 October) Halloween special - something that we’ve already been shrieking with excitement about - so who better to send a good luck message than Daenerys Targaryen herself?

In a video shared by Susan on Twitter, actress Emilia Clarke is in full Mother Of Dragons mode to wish her well, backing the comedian and Kevin Clifton to win the competition: