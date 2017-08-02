A university student who was reported to the police for posing as a fake socialist MP as part of an art project has been kicked out of the Labour Party.

Goldsmiths University student Ellen Kenyon Peers sparked uproar on Tuesday after it was revealed she had passed herself off as the newly elected MP for Deptford and Greenwich - a constituency which is set to be created in the next election.

The 24-year-old - who called herself Ana Key - was accused of running a fake Twitter account where she offered help to constituents, using House of Commons headed paper for correspondence and creating a website to list fake constituency surgeries.

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft, who represents an area close to Peers’ fake constituency, reported the student to police, slamming her actions as “extremely irresponsible”.

Foxcroft told the Telegraph: “As an MP I deal with thousands of constituents with emergency cases, some of them about very serious issues on housing or immigration.