Almost two-thirds of students are currently living in “squalor” due to their landlord’s neglect, new research has revealed. A survey of more than 2,000 UK students found that 47% live in houses with damp, while more than four in ten have been left without any heating or running water. But a quarter of issues in student houses are never dealt with by landlords, advice website Save the Student discovered.

SaveTheStudent One student's ceiling fell down

This is despite the fact that the average student now pays £535 a month in rent, with those studying in London shelling out around £728. “We had no hot water in the middle of winter,” one student from the East Midlands said. “Also we had no shower for two weeks. Landlord was abysmal sorting it.” Another student told researchers: “The shower drains out to the back of the house, then into a drain there. At some point a frog got wedged in the drain and died. “So whenever you had a shower, the smell of sewage and death stunk out the bathroom. This got resolved after three visits from the landlord and a month of waiting.”

SaveTheStudent 47% of students live in a house with damp