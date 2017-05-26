You may not realise it, but the summer season is a great source of inspiration for baby names if you’re expecting in the sunny months.
We’ve looked up the meaning behind names to find their summery inspiration and found others that capture the essence of the season in one word.
Have any you’d like to add? Let us know by adding them in the comments below.
-
SummerAGrigorjeva via Getty Images
-
KaiSbytovaMN via Getty Images
-
MeadowPeopleImages via Getty Images
-
RaeAndrii Oleksiienko via Getty Images
-
Edennata_zhekova via Getty Images
-
CainAlija via Getty Images
-
Leopoplasen via Getty Images
-
DaytonTuelekZa via Getty Images
-
Skyevvvita via Getty Images
-
RiverMmeEmil via Getty Images
-
Sunnydruvo via Getty Images
-
OceanaMilosStankovic via Getty Images
