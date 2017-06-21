English Heritage livestreamed the sunrise, which took place at 4.43am over the ancient site in Wiltshire.

Thousands of people attended Summer Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge overnight to mark the longest day of the year amid a heightened police presence.

Watch the entire Stonehenge #SummerSolstice #sunrise in 30 seconds! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more ➡️ https://t.co/ZtuOHtOsSR pic.twitter.com/BeGwQaRYFl

Armed police were on patrol around the site during the festivities as part of heightened security measures following recent terror attacks.

Superintendent Dave Minty from Wiltshire Police said ahead of the event: “At Stonehenge there will be an increased number of officers and staff this year carrying out high-visibility patrols, and as a further precaution visitors may see armed police officers in the vicinity.

“I must stress that this is not due to any increase in threat or change in the intelligence picture surrounding the event or the county as a whole.”

The Pagan Federation said it would “sadly accept” the measures.

The reason for gathering at Stonehenge is rooted in pagan traditions, although both pagans and non-pagans congregate there to watch the sun rise every year.