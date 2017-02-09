"When I asked for information this is what I got back" says Surrey's only Labour cllr @RobertJEEvans @KwasiKwartengMP also received it pic.twitter.com/zUvsnfharl

The council leader at the centre of a storm over Surrey’s 15% council tax rise u-turn was today ridiculed for appearing to redact large parts of a letter to MPs discussing the issue.

David Hodge, the leader of Surrey County Council, was derided for publishing a heavily blanked-out document which talked about the area’s social care “funding crisis”.

It was revealed on the BBC’s Daily Politics show by a Labour councillor, Robert Evans. He complained the redacted letter was proof there was “no openness” over why the council suddenly dropped a referendum on raising council tax by 15%.

Andrew Neil, presenting, mockingly asked whether the letter was subject to a D-notice for national security reasons.

Here’s how the conversation went: