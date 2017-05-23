Susanna Reid looked visibly upset during Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ as she covered the suicide bombing attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on Monday night.
The presenter fought back tears as she spoke to one mother desperately searching for information about her missing daughter.
The camera had to cut away after Susanna spoke to Olivia Campbell’s mum Charlotte.
Her co-host Kate Garraway could be heard telling her colleague: “It’s completely understandable Susanna. We’re all feeling the same way.”
The teary presenter responded: “It doesn’t help anybody if get upset. Every parent knows what people must be feeling this morning.”
Charlotte Campbell is still searching for her 15-year-old daughter, who is missing after the terrorist attack which killed 22 people and injured over 50 more at the gig at the Manchester Arena.
Ariana Grande, who was not hurt in the blast, tweeted that she was “broken” by news of casualties.
The US star is currently on the UK leg of her Dangerous Woman world tour.
It is understood that she has now suspended the tour, which was due to come to London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday (25 and 26 June).
The venue has warned ticket holders that the concerts might not go ahead in the wake of the deadly attack.
Fellow musicians including Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Gary Barlow and Nicki Minaj all took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims.