Susanna Reid looked visibly upset during Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ as she covered the suicide bombing attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on Monday night.

The presenter fought back tears as she spoke to one mother desperately searching for information about her missing daughter.

The camera had to cut away after Susanna spoke to Olivia Campbell’s mum Charlotte.

Her co-host Kate Garraway could be heard telling her colleague: “It’s completely understandable Susanna. We’re all feeling the same way.”