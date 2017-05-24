The Nokia 3310 is truly one of the great gadgets of the 21st century. By having instant access to our friends and family it gave us an unprecedented level of freedom to go out and socialise.

Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images

Through the power of that T9 keyboard you could chat, organise trips into town and inevitably call your parents for a lift home. With that trusty Orange top-up card in hand the 3310 was your new limb. Indestructible yet capable of becoming ‘aged’, you would drop it, draw on it and dunk it and through all of this it would still survive.

It is fitting then that the first episode of Engadget’s brand-new series Tech Hunters pays homage to a gadget that defined a generation. Tracing its heritage, presenter Julia Hardy pits the plucky little phone against today’s gleaming slabs of technology. How will its green backlit screen compare to the iPhone’s display? Is it still the indestructible king? Tech Hunters finds out. The Best Gadgets Of 2017