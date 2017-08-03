Teenage Boy Leaves Plane By Throwing Open Emergency Door And Sliding Down Wing

A teenage boy unexpectedly exited a plane by opening an emergency door after landing and sliding down the wing. Shocked passengers watched as he then jumped onto the tarmac and broke into a run at San Francisco Airport. The 17-year-old US citizen, removed the door minutes after the Copa Airlines flight arrived from Central America, San Francisco Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Here is where the teen jumped out of @CopaAirlines @flySFO. Fellow passengers say he was anxious & fidgety. More @ 11 pic.twitter.com/PtVuSEEv8Z — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) August 2, 2017

An airfield construction crew working nearby confronted the boy and held him until police arrived and arrested him. The teen, who appeared to be emotionally distressed during the flight, was not injured, Yakel said. Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight from Panama City, Panama, on Tuesday and that by the time passengers realised the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.

Sophia Gibson, of San Jose, California, said people sitting next to him were shocked when he jumped out of the plane and onto the wing. “It was as if he was like flying out, like it was really fast,” Gibson told San Jose television station KNTV.

ORLANDO SIERRA via Getty Images Copa Airlines said the other passengers disembarked without incident after the boy exited the plane (file picture)