All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/06/2017 12:49 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 16:30 BST

    Teenager Arrested Following Reports Child Found With Gun At Higham Lane School In Nuneaton

    Officers will be at the school for the rest of the day.

    A teenager has been arrested following reports that a boy was in possession of a gun at a school in Nuneaton this morning.

    Police were called at 9.15am to reports that a child had a gun at Higham Lane School, on Shanklin Drive.

    Officers said the original call was placed by the suspect himself and police seized a shotgun and ammunition at the school.

    Google
    Teenager arrested following reports a pupil had a firearm in school.

    Superintendent David Gardner, from Warwickshire Police, said: “We responded promptly and the boy was quickly isolated and the incident contained to ensure there was no risk to pupils and staff.

    “We have seized a shotgun and ammunition.

    “The initial report was received from the suspect himself and he was cooperative with police throughout. Officers were on the scene quickly and he was placed under arrest.

    “I would like to thank staff and pupils at the school for their assistance while we managed the incident. Officers will be at the school for the rest of the day to provide reassurance.

    “We will now carry out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and address my issues around the firearm.”

    MORE:newscrimePoliceWarwickshire Police