A teenager has been arrested following reports that a boy was in possession of a gun at a school in Nuneaton this morning.
Police were called at 9.15am to reports that a child had a gun at Higham Lane School, on Shanklin Drive.
Officers said the original call was placed by the suspect himself and police seized a shotgun and ammunition at the school.
Superintendent David Gardner, from Warwickshire Police, said: “We responded promptly and the boy was quickly isolated and the incident contained to ensure there was no risk to pupils and staff.
“We have seized a shotgun and ammunition.
“The initial report was received from the suspect himself and he was cooperative with police throughout. Officers were on the scene quickly and he was placed under arrest.
“I would like to thank staff and pupils at the school for their assistance while we managed the incident. Officers will be at the school for the rest of the day to provide reassurance.
“We will now carry out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and address my issues around the firearm.”