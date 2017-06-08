All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    08/06/2017 14:09 BST | Updated 08/06/2017 14:12 BST

    Teenager With Headphones On Is Hit By Train But Survives

    She sustained minor injuries to her face.

    This is the heart-stopping moment a teenager was mowed down by a train while chatting to a friend on her phone - but miraculously survived. 

    Pratiksha Natekar, 19, was oblivious to the sound of the approaching engine as she crossed the tracks at a Mumbai station because she was wearing earphones. 

    She looked up at the last minute but was too late to avoid the goods train, which ploughed straight over her. 

    SWNS
    Teenager Pratiksha Natekar was wearing headphones and chatting on her phone as she tried to cross the tracks - unaware a goods train was thundering towards her 
    SWNS
    The 19-year-old could not step out of the way on time 

    Though the driver had slammed on the brakes, one wagon of the train passed over the young woman before it came to a halt.

    Astonishingly, she suffered only minor injuries to her lips, eyes and head in the incident, and was pulled out from under the train by shocked bystanders who raced to her aid.

    The incident at Kurla railway station in Mumbai, India, on May 13 was captured on CCTV. 

    SWNS
    The first carriage of the train passed over Pratiksha before it came to a stop 

    Pratiksha was heading home after meeting a friend when she crossed the tracks to try and reach platform 7.

    Senior police inspector Ashok Bhorade from Kurla Government Railway Police said: “As she was busy over the phone, she didn’t hear a goods train thundering down the tracks. 

    Related...

    “When she suddenly looked up the train had already reached her. She panicked and ran first towards the platform and then straight into the train.” 

    Speaking from hospital, Pratiksha told Indian news channel NDTV: “I was crossing the tracks when I suddenly saw the train coming. I was stunned and I did not know what to do. I don’t know what happened. When I woke up, I was in hospital.”

    MORE:newsTrainsMumbaiKurla

    Conversations