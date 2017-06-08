This is the heart-stopping moment a teenager was mowed down by a train while chatting to a friend on her phone - but miraculously survived.
Pratiksha Natekar, 19, was oblivious to the sound of the approaching engine as she crossed the tracks at a Mumbai station because she was wearing earphones.
She looked up at the last minute but was too late to avoid the goods train, which ploughed straight over her.
Though the driver had slammed on the brakes, one wagon of the train passed over the young woman before it came to a halt.
Astonishingly, she suffered only minor injuries to her lips, eyes and head in the incident, and was pulled out from under the train by shocked bystanders who raced to her aid.
The incident at Kurla railway station in Mumbai, India, on May 13 was captured on CCTV.
Pratiksha was heading home after meeting a friend when she crossed the tracks to try and reach platform 7.
Senior police inspector Ashok Bhorade from Kurla Government Railway Police said: “As she was busy over the phone, she didn’t hear a goods train thundering down the tracks.
“When she suddenly looked up the train had already reached her. She panicked and ran first towards the platform and then straight into the train.”
Speaking from hospital, Pratiksha told Indian news channel NDTV: “I was crossing the tracks when I suddenly saw the train coming. I was stunned and I did not know what to do. I don’t know what happened. When I woke up, I was in hospital.”