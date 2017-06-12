Tent-Finding App Will Save You Hours Of Drunk Wandering This Festival Season

It is a truth universally accepted that the UK music festival experience is basically just hours of searching your friends, the shortest toilet queue, or your tent, on rotation.

A feat made especially tricky when everyone’s phone miraculously stops working, like you’re in some Bermuda 3G triangle.

But now a new ‘BC Tent Finder’ app has been developed to help conquer one of your festival woes (warning, they still can’t help when you accidentally drink Strongbow for breakfast).