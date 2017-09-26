'Rare Gold-Flecked' Avocado Is Here To Give Your Brunch A Royal Upgrade

If you consider yourself an avocado connoisseur, the latest addition to Tesco’s fruit and veg aisle will certainly pique your interest.
The supermarket is now selling a ‘rare’ gold-flecked gourmet avocado which is said to be far smoother and creamier than your average Joe avo because it remains on the tree for longer than usual.
The GEM avocado, which hails mainly from South Africa, has ‘natural gold flecks on its outer skin’. While we’re pretty disappointed that it’s not actually gold, what it lacks in sparkle it apparently makes up for in other areas as the fruit is slightly sweeter than other varieties and has a thicker skin making it easier to scoop out with a spoon. (Fewer trips to A&E, brilliant.)
Avocado sales recently overtook orange sales for the first time ever - and demand for the creamy fruit doesn’t look like it will slow anytime soon. Tesco said avocado demand increased by more than 30% in the last year alone.
The supermarket’s avocado buyer, Andrew Pattison, said: “This outstanding avocado stands out from other varieties because of its rich taste, melt in the mouth texture, smooth creaminess and slight nuttiness.
“But it is also notable for its eye-catching golden lenticels or speckles which appear on the dark skin of the ripe fruit and which make it stand out from other avocado varieties.
“It’s not the kind of avocado you will want to mash up and turn into guacamole but rather show off as a special treat at a dinner party as either an exotic entrée or part of the main dish.”
Tesco recently sold two other rare varieties of avocado – a mini version called Zilla Eggs and a giant sized one called the Avozilla, which is roughly five times the size of a regular avocado. Meanwhile M&S has been selling a rival to the Avozilla called ‘Carla’.
The GEM will be sold perfectly ripened and ready to eat in 200 stores from Monday 25 September. Pack sizes include two extra large GEMs for £3 or two large GEMs for £2.75.