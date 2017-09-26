'Rare Gold-Flecked' Avocado Is Here To Give Your Brunch A Royal Upgrade

If you consider yourself an avocado connoisseur, the latest addition to Tesco’s fruit and veg aisle will certainly pique your interest.

The supermarket is now selling a ‘rare’ gold-flecked gourmet avocado which is said to be far smoother and creamier than your average Joe avo because it remains on the tree for longer than usual.

The GEM avocado, which hails mainly from South Africa, has ‘natural gold flecks on its outer skin’. While we’re pretty disappointed that it’s not actually gold, what it lacks in sparkle it apparently makes up for in other areas as the fruit is slightly sweeter than other varieties and has a thicker skin making it easier to scoop out with a spoon. (Fewer trips to A&E, brilliant.)