Commuters travelling back from work this evening have been advised to complete all Tube journeys by 6pm as London’s 24-hour Tube strike continues.

The walkout, which began at 6pm on Sunday, caused mayhem on Monday morning, with scores of people queuing at bus stops and packed into stations before the sun even came up.

Clapham Junction had to be evacuated due to overcrowding on Monday and many Tube stations shut in central London as thousands of workers went on strike in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

Transport for London (TfL) has recommended that customers complete Tube journeys by 6pm on Monday as many stations that are currently open are likely to close at 7pm.

John Stillwell/PA Wire People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, after Underground workers in the capital went on strike

Which stations are open? All Zone 1 Tube stations inside the Circle line boundary are closed.

TfL is updating its station closure list throughout the day.

Some of the busiest stations to close include: King’s Cross St Pancras

Waterloo

Euston

Paddington

Bank

London Bridge

Piccadilly Circus

Leicester Square

Westminster

Shepherd’s Bush For a full list of stations that are closed, click here. Which lines are closed? Victoria

Waterloo and City The Circle line was closed this morning but a reduced service is now running.

A reduced 20 min (usually) service is now running on the line. — Circle line (@circleline) January 9, 2017

TFL Coloured lines are those that are seeing disruptions.

Service by line: Bakerloo Line: Service operating between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone only.

Central Line: Service operating West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street and Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line.

District Line: Severe delays Earls Court to Richmond and Ealing Broadway, minor delays on the rest of the line

Jubilee Line: Service operating between Stanmore to Baker Street only.

Metropolitan Line: No service Baker Street to Aldgate.

Northern Line: Service operating Edgware to Golders Green and High Barnet to East Finchley and Kennington to Morden only.

Piccadilly Line: Service operating Acton Town to Uxbridge, Hammersmith to Heathrow all terminals and Cockfosters to Arnos Grove only.

John Stillwell/PA Wire Commuters wait for buses at London's Bishopsgate

Alternatives to the Tube: London Overground: Most services are operating normally.

TFL Rail: Services operating normally.

National Rail: No strike action on National Rail but some mainline stations in central London are closed. No Undergound services at Victoria, King’s Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston and London Bridge.

Buses: TFL have provided an additional 150 buses during the strike, but these are expected to be very busy during peak hours.

Cycling: Additional bikes will be available at Santander Cycle Hubs in Soho Square and Newgate Street. The Santander Cycle App, which is free to download, shows the nearest docking station and bike availability.

River Services: For the full MBNA Thames Clippers timetable, click here.

Emirates Airline: Opens at 6.30am on Monday.

Journey affected by #TubeStrike? We have additional support for @SantanderCycles at Newgate St/Soho Square on Monday https://t.co/26cDbiMa5g pic.twitter.com/Sk6cit0mOU — Transport for London (@TfL) January 8, 2017