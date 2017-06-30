The editor of left-wing blog The Canary was booed on BBC’s Question Time last night by a group of white men after calling out the lack of diversity in the mainstream media.

Speaking on the show in Hastings last night, Kerry-Anne Mendoza described the lack of diversity in the UK’s biggest newsrooms as “painful” and “pitiful”.

“You have a lack of diversity in terms of ownership - 80% of our media is owned by six corporations. That’s unacceptable,” Mendoza argued.

“But that lack of diversity then permeates into the newsrooms. The whole path into journalism these days is that you go to a handful of universities, maybe six, and then you do an unpaid internship, probably in London.”