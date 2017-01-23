Anyone who used to watch Fern Britton on ‘This Morning’ will know that she’s partial to a bit of innuendo (“dunking beef”, anyone?), so it was almost inevitable that she’d be asked one of rudest questions ever to come up on ‘The Chase’.
Fern appeared on the celebrity edition of the ITV quiz show at the weekend, when a rather naughty question popped up.
It’s not the first time this has happened on ‘The Chase’ of course, but that didn’t stop host Bradley Walsh completely losing it.
And the question in question? “‘Cock shot’ and ‘beaver’ are terms in what game?”
Stop sniggering at the back.
It all proved too much for Bradley, who tried to keep a straight face, as he said: “Cock shot. Here we go. Alright. Cock shot and beaver.”
Fern tried to encourage him, saying: “You can do it.”
Brad told her: “I can, if that lot would shut up and give me half a chance.”
Cue more hysterical laughter.
Luckily Fern went for ‘Backgammon’, because “it was the cleanest” answer, and it also happened to the correct answer.
Last week, viewers of ‘The Chase’ were left unimpressed when the show was replaced in the listings by Donald Trump’s inauguration.