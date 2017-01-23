Anyone who used to watch Fern Britton on ‘This Morning’ will know that she’s partial to a bit of innuendo (“dunking beef”, anyone?), so it was almost inevitable that she’d be asked one of rudest questions ever to come up on ‘The Chase’.

Fern appeared on the celebrity edition of the ITV quiz show at the weekend, when a rather naughty question popped up.

It’s not the first time this has happened on ‘The Chase’ of course, but that didn’t stop host Bradley Walsh completely losing it.

And the question in question? “‘Cock shot’ and ‘beaver’ are terms in what game?”

Stop sniggering at the back.