The Duchess of Cambridge has a signature shade, according to Vogue, and it’s scarlet red.

Attending the opening of the Global Academy, in Hayes, west London, on Thursday 20 April with the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the Duchess wore a red Armani suit and looked incredible.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images In an Armani suit, England, on 20 April 2017.

This is far from the first time the Duchess has worn the arresting hue, so we’ve looked back over the years to revisit the times when the Duchess gave us scarlet fever:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images In a Carolina Herrera coat in Whitehorse, Canada, on 28 September 2016.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images In Preen, in Victoria, Canada, on 27 September 2016.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, in Stamford, England on 14 February 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In Luisa Spagnoli in London on 6 February 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In Perfect Moment in London on 5 February 2017.

Andrew Chin via Getty Images In an Alexander McQueen dress with a Miu Miu clutch, in Vancouver, Canada on 25 September 2016.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images In a Catherine Walker coat and dress and hat by Lock & Co in Windsor, England on 13 June 2016.

WPA Pool via Getty Images In L.K. Bennett, in London, England on 25 August 2016.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images In Alexander McQueen, in London, England on 15 December 2015.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In Katherine Hooker, in Norwich, England on 25 November 2014.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In Goat, in Forteviot, Scotland on 29 May 2014.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images In Luisa Spagnoli, in Christchurch, New Zealand on 14 April 2014.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images In a Catherine Walker coat and hat by Gina Foster, in Wellington, New Zealand on 7 April 2014.

WPA Pool via Getty Images In L.K. Bennett in London, England on 7 November 2013.

WPA Pool via Getty Images In Armani, in Ayrshire, Scotland on 5 March 2013.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images In an Alexander McQueen dress and hat by Lock & Co, in London, England on 4 June 2012.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images In L.K. Bennett, in Copenhagen, Denmark on 2 November 2011.

Handout via Getty Images In Beulah London, in London, England on 13 October 2011.